BreakingNews
SAG-AFTRA actors union agrees to deal with producers to end 118-day strike

Woman charged with threatening federal judge in abortion pill case arrested in Florida

Records show that a woman accused of threatening to kill a federal judge who suspended approval of the abortion drug mifepristone earlier this year has been arrested in Florida
National & World News
1 hour ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A woman accused of threatening to kill a federal judge in Texas who suspended approval of the abortion drug mifepristone earlier this year was arrested Wednesday in Florida, court records.

Alice Marie Pence made her initial appearance in Fort Myers federal court after her arrest, according to court records. She faces charges of transmitting a threatening interstate communication and influencing a federal official by threat. Her next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Dallas federal court.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Pence.

According to an indictment, Pence called the chambers of a federal judge in Amarillo, Texas, in March and threatened to kill him. The indictment doesn't name the judge, but the only federal judge in Amarillo is U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

In April, Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. The ruling came nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and curtailed access to abortion across the country. President Joe Biden's administration is fighting the Texas ruling.

Mifepristone is one of two pills used in medication abortions. The other drug, misoprostol, is also used to treat other medical conditions. Health care providers have said they could switch to misoprostol if mifepristone is no longer available or is too hard to obtain. Misoprostol is somewhat less effective in ending pregnancies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actors strike appears over; Ga. major productions could resume soon39m ago

WeWork’s bankruptcy will affect Atlanta’s shared workplaces
5h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

5 Republican candidates spar at debate, while Trump holds a rally nearby. Follow live...
10m ago
Trump looks to upstage the GOP debate with a rally targeting South Florida's Cuban...
13m ago
Haley and DeSantis criticize Trump for skipping the third GOP debate and suggest he's...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
11h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
8h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top