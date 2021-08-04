ajc logo
X

Woman bought $1M lottery ticket after flight was canceled

National & World News
56 minutes ago
Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman’s luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman's luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a $1 million top prize last month from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, according to a Florida Lottery news release. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella said. “I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game that Caravella won launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes.

In Other News
1
Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Poland
2
Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds
3
AAC's Aresco: Did not plot with ESPN to poach other leagues
4
UPDATE: Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling S&P 500 below record
5
Don't expect starters in Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top