Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro's grandson, official says

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

By KAREN MATTHEWS – Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Authorities say a woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested Thursday by New York City police officers and federal drug agents on charges of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, according a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the arrest.

Marks was expected to appear in federal court later Friday. There were no online booking records for Marks' arrest Friday, and it couldn't be determined if she has an attorney who might speak on her behalf.

Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. His cause of death remains under investigation, a spokesperson for the city medical examiner's office said.

Rodriguez's mother, Drena De Niro, announced her son's death on Instagram. In response to a question to her post, she wrote that her son died after “someone sold him fentanyl laced pills.”

Rodriguez was the son of Drena De Niro, the oldest child of Robert De Niro, and artist Carlos Mare.

Like his famous grandfather, Rodriguez was an actor had appeared with his mother in projects including Bradley Cooper's 2018 remake of “A Star is Born.”

Robert De Niro said after Rodriguez's death that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.” A representative for him didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the arrest.

