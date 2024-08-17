Nation & World News

Woman and two children among 10 killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon has killed at least 10 Syrian nationals
Men inspect an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Men inspect an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB – Associated Press
8 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon early Saturday killed at least 10 Syrian nationals, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The strike on Wadi al-Kfour in Nabatieh province is among the deadliest in Lebanon since the Hezbollah militant group and Israeli military started trading strikes on Oct. 8, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel and sparked the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Hezbollah maintains that it will stop it attacks once a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza Strip.

Among the dead were a woman and her two children, the ministry said. Five others were wounded, of whom two were in critical condition.

Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, said the strike in the southern province targeted a weapons depot belonging to Hezbollah.

Mohammad Shoaib, who runs a slaughterhouse in Wadi al-Kfour said the area struck was an “industrial and civilian area,” that contained factories producing bricks, metal, and aluminum, as well as a dairy farm.

Hezbollah has not immediately commented on the strikes.

The Lebanese government and international governments have scrambled for weeks to put an end to the monthslong clashes, with the region on a knife edge since July.

An Israeli strike last month in southern Beirut killed Hezbollah's top commander, whom Israel accused of leading a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths. Hours later, an explosion widely blamed on Israel killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Both Tehran and Hezbollah vowed to retaliate, but have not yet launched strikes as diplomatic endeavors continue as well as Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar.

Hezbollah Israel fought a six-week war in the summer of 2006 that ended in a draw. Hezbollah’s military capabilities have developed significantly since then.

More than 500 people have been killed in exchanges since Oct. 8, most of them fighters with Hezbollah and other armed groups but also including around 100 civilians and noncombatants. In Israel, 22 soldiers and 24 civilians have been killed. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of tense frontier.

Civilians watch an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

icon to expand image

A view of an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

icon to expand image

Men inspect an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

icon to expand image

Men inspect an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

icon to expand image

A man inspects an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

icon to expand image

A man inspects a destroyed building at an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

icon to expand image

Lebanon's health care system in tatters but still preparing for a possible wider war with...
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry...
Families of hostages in Gaza hope cease-fire talks will end their nightmare
Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children without parents and parents without children
Aid groups in Gaza aim to avert a polio outbreak with a surge of vaccinations
What to know as thousands protest sexual violence in India
Congo's humanitarian crisis helped mpox spiral again into a global health emergency
Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient's skull, billed him $19K for replacement