Wolf recaptured after escaping Cleveland Zoo habitat

Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the female Mexican gray wolf “briefly breached its habitat" at about 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at Cleveland Metroparks, said the wolf “was able to access the guest path" for about five minutes. Gerling said staff “acted quickly to establish a perimeter around the wolf" and the animal was secured by the animal care team and reunited with the other wolves.