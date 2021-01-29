WNBA's Layshia Clarendon has surgery to remove breasts

"It's hard to put into words the feeling of seeing my chest for the first time free of breasts, seeing my chest the way I've always seen it, and feeling a sense of gender euphoria as opposed to gender dysphoria," Clarendon wrote on Instagram, along with a photo taken after the surgery. "Sighhhh...freedom... freedom at last."

Clarendon has been generally open about their identity but felt trepidation in sharing news of the operation due to “the amount of hate, myths & ignorance.” Clarendon decided to share the photo because “I want Trans people to know and see that we’ve always existed & no one can erase us!"