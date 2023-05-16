WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games for player's allegation she was bullied for being pregnant

Hammon was suspended without pay after the monthslong investigation stemming from Hamby's allegation that she was bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.

The WNBA found Hammon violated league and team respect in the workplace policies. The league also rescinded the Aces' first-round pick in the 2025 draft for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits. Las Vegas didn't have a 2024 pick in the first round because of a prior trade.