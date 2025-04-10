Breaking: Masters 2025: Legends go first — Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson tee off
WNBA salaries still an issue with Paige Bueckers set to earn about what Caitlin Clark did

Paige Bueckers will receive roughly the same salary that Caitlin Clark got last year as the top pick in the WNBA draft as player salaries continue to be a topic of conversation
UConn guard Paige Bueckers holds up a piece of the net after the Huskies defeated South Carolina inthe national championship game at the Final Four of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

UConn guard Paige Bueckers holds up a piece of the net after the Huskies defeated South Carolina inthe national championship game at the Final Four of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers will receive roughly the same salary that Caitlin Clark got last year as the top pick in the WNBA draft as player salaries continue to be a topic of conversation.

As the presumptive No. 1 pick in Monday's WNBA draft, Bueckers' deal will be worth just over $78,000 in base salary. Talks between the league and players union are ongoing about a deal when the current collective bargaining agreement expires next season.

Players have indicated there could be a lockout if their salary demands aren’t meet. The spotlight on WNBA player salaries got brighter following Clark’s and Angel Reese’s much talked about rookie earnings last season.

WNBA Players Union vice president Napheesa Collier has said that “no one wants” a lockout but the players are “prepared for any possibility right now.”

“We get such a small percentage of revenue share right now that affects our salary,” she said last month on the “We Need to Talk” TV show. “We’re asking for a bigger cut of that, like more equitable to what the men’s revenue share is.”

Salaries are expected to grow exponentially in the new CBA with the 11-year media rights deal the WNBA signed last July that will bring in at least $200 million a year. That deal goes into effect next year.

How much of a salary increase the players get is the question, though that won't change this year's rookie contracts.

Bueckers has one of the top name, image and likeness (NIL) valuations for women’s basketball players over the last few years and those deals are expected to carry over into her pro career. Bueckers already has deals with Nike, Gatorade, Bose, Verizon, Dunkin' and her portfolio is expected to grow.

What is the WNBA rookie salary scale?

If Bueckers is the top pick in the WNBA as expected, she will earn around $78,000 in base salary. The 10th overall selection earns about $72,000.

Bueckers and others could earn hundreds of thousands dollars in league and team marketing deals as well as bonuses for performances on the court — boosting their WNBA earnings to potentially $500,000.

The 3-on-3 Unrivaled league turns up the heat

The inaugural season of the new 3-on-3 league started by Collier and Breanna Stewart drew rave reviews from the nearly three dozen players who played in it. A lot of the praise was for their earnings. Unrivaled had the highest average salary for players of any professional women's sports league with many earning six-figure salaries for the eight-week season.

Players in Unrivaled have an average salary of more than $220,000, which is close to the maximum base salary in the WNBA.

Things that worked well for the new league will certainly be discussed at the CBA bargaining table.

The huge gap between WNBA and NBA salaries

There are various reasons why the top salaries for WNBA players are much less than the minimum salary of about $1,157,153 for NBA players (excluding those on two-way contracts).

The primary one is the difference in profit margins for each league, driven in part by media rights.

The NBA’s revenues topped $10 billion for the first time in 2022 and the league has a $76 billion 11-year media rights deal with Disney (ABC/ESPN), NBC and Amazon Prime Video that starts next season. The WNBA makes $60 million a year in broadcast deals for one more season that's half as long as the NBA one. The WNBA does not publicly release its revenue numbers.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese watches during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

