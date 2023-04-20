WNBA partners with Scripps to broadcast Friday night games

Over the past year, there's been major viewership momentum for women’s basketball. The 2022 WNBA regular season was the most viewed on ESPN since 2006. And this year's women’s NCAA Tournament had its highest viewership ever for the title game between Iowa and LSU that drew 9.9 million viewers; it was the first time the championship game was shown on ABC.

The WNBA's current deal with ESPN is up in 2025. The network will show 25 regular season games this year and the entire playoffs again.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said of the deal with ION: “Access to watch WNBA games is in high demand, and Scripps’ dedicated Friday night lineup of WNBA games on ION will become much desired appointment viewing for WNBA fans.”

Symson also said that the deal was a “perfect marriage.”

“Women’s sports have been squeezed in major programs around other things,” he said. "It’s time for women’s sports to actually be the primary game of the week. That’s what it will be for us.”

