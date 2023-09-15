WNBA has most-watched regular season in 21 years; highest average attendance since 2018

The WNBA once again had strong metrics as the league had its most-watched regular season in 21 years and its highest average attendance since 2018

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA once again had strong metrics as the league had its most-watched regular season in 21 years and its highest average attendance since 2018.

Viewership was up 21% over last year across its national television partners and the league's average attendance of 6,615 fans was the WNBA's highest since the 2018 season. An expanded schedule to 40 games this season helped the league gain its highest total attendance in 13 years (1,587,488).

“The significant rise in key business metrics is a testament to the captivating games being played and the WNBA’s expanding appeal," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "This surge in interest not only showcases the immense talent and athleticism on the court but also highlights the compelling narratives that continue to emerge about the players and the league.”

The defending champion Aces had the highest average attendance increase, with a league-high 9,551 fans per game — up 66% from last season. Las Vegas also hosted the highest-attended game this season, drawing a crowd of 17,406 on Sunday against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on the final day of the regular season. That game was played at the bigger T-Mobile Arena as opposed to the Aces regular venue, which seats about 12,000.

“It helps when you win championships,” Aces president Nikki Fargas said in a phone interview. “But also what you're seeing is that the community respects the work that these women do every day. It's fun, it's entertaining, it's safe, it's inclusive.”

The league also set new highs across its digital platforms, social media engagement and sports betting on the website FanDuel. The number of bets and amount wagered doubled from last year.

The WNBA media rights deal with ESPN is up in 2025.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta flooding and storm damage6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County police

NEW DETAILS
Gang charges added for 6 suspects accused of killing woman in Gwinnett home
41m ago

Credit: AP

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: ‘President Romney’ might have had a ring to it after all
35m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA announces grant to deal with years-long backlog of sexual assault kits
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai after 2 years of marriage
6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street slips, on track for second straight weekly loss
7m ago
Hurricane Lee's high winds, rains and waves are approaching New England and eastern...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
10h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
23h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top