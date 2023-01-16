ajc logo
X

WNBA great Maya Moore retires from basketball officially

National & World News
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Maya Moore has officially decided to retire from playing basketball

Maya Moore has officially decided to retire from playing basketball.

The Minnesota Lynx great stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from jail by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. After gaining his release, Irons married Moore soon after and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July.

She announced her decision to retire on “Good Morning America.” Before Monday, Moore had been non-committal about ever playing basketball again.

“Well, I think it’s time to put a close to the pro basketball life," Moore said. "I walked away four seasons ago, but wanted to officially retire. This is such a sweet time for us and our family. The work we’ve done. I want to continue that in our next chapter. Be home for my community and family. ... That’s what I’m moving into. Hanging it up.”

The 33-year-old Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, two Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball and two NCAA titles with UConn.

“On behalf of the Minnesota Lynx organization, I want to congratulate Maya on an incredible basketball career,” Lynx coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve said. “We will always cherish her time in a Lynx uniform and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue this next chapter of her life.”

Moore will be eligible for the Naismith Hall of Fame next year since she stopped playing four years ago.

Moore was one of the rare athletes to leave their sport in the prime of their career. She was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2011 and averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lynx. She was the league's MVP in 2014 as well as winning Rookie of the Year.

She finished her career as the Lynx franchise leader in scoring average, 3-point field goals made (530) and steals (449) and finished second in total points scored (4,984), field goals made (1,782), assists (896) and blocks (176).

“Maya Moore has forever left a mark on the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Lynx franchise and the hearts of Lynx fans everywhere,” Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor said. “Maya’s accolades are numerous; her leadership and talent both fearless and inspirational set the foundation for the most exciting and historic championship run in the league from 2011-2017. While today culminates Maya’s basketball career, there is no doubt she will continue to impact the game we all love. We wish Maya all the best and will root for her always.”

Moore went 150-4 in her illustrious career at UConn. The two-time AP Player of the Year was a key part of the Huskies' 90-game winning streak that was the longest-ever until the school had an 111-game run a few years later.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Joey Ivansco

Credit: Joey Ivansco

Credit: Jerry Holt

Credit: Jerry Holt

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa headlines Braves’ international signings
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan is back and ready to play
21h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan is back and ready to play
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
The Latest

Credit: Leonid Shcheglov

Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper
9m ago
Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest
11m ago
UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top