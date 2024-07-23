WNBA All-Star Game has record 3.44 million viewers, the league's 3rd most watched event ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game drew a record number of viewers with 3.44 million people watching the contest in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The game, which saw the WNBA All-Stars beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109, easily topped the 1.44 million that viewed the 2003 contest. Saturday's game peaked with more than 4 million viewers.

It was the third most viewed WNBA event ever and the largest audience for the league since its first two nationally televised games in 1997.