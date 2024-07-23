WNBA All-Star Game has record 3.44 million viewers, the league's 3rd most watched event ever

Nation & World News

The WNBA All-Star Game drew a record number of viewers with 3.44 million people watching the contest in Phoenix on Saturday night
Arike Ogunbowale, of Team WNBA, smiles after hitting a 3-pointer against Team USA during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

Arike Ogunbowale, of Team WNBA, smiles after hitting a 3-pointer against Team USA during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game drew a record number of viewers with 3.44 million people watching the contest in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The game, which saw the WNBA All-Stars beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109, easily topped the 1.44 million that viewed the 2003 contest. Saturday's game peaked with more than 4 million viewers.

It was the third most viewed WNBA event ever and the largest audience for the league since its first two nationally televised games in 1997.

Last year's game, which was also on prime time TV, drew 850,000 viewers.

This was the 17th WNBA game this season that has had more than 1 million viewers with rookie Caitlin Clark appearing in 15 of them.

The Fever rookie had four points and 10 assists in Saturday's contest.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Arike Ogunbowale, left, of Team WNBA, left, steals a pass intended for Kelsey Plum (5), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

Arike Ogunbowale, right, of Team WNBA, celebrates after her 3-point basket against Team USA with teammates Caitlin Clark, center, and Aliyah Boston, left, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

