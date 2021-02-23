Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

James had 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who struggled in the second half of their fourth loss in five games.

After carrying the Lakers back in the fourth quarter, James made a tying layup with 9.8 seconds left in regulation, but missed the ensuing free throw to put LA ahead. Beal missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

Montrezl Harrell had a season-high 26 points and nine rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who have lost three straight for the first time this season — not coincidentally during three consecutive games without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder.

“It takes a whole team to collectively get wins, and right now we have two of our main rotation guys out,” said Kuzma, who had 14 points. “Obviously there’s no excuses. You don’t want to lose to an under-.500 team like that, but this is the NBA and anybody can win. We just have to figure it out.”

Davis missed his fourth straight game, and the All-NBA big man is out for at least three more weeks with a calf injury. Schröder will miss at least one more game under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington hadn’t won even four consecutive games since its last five-game winning streak in February 2018. ... Former Lakers C Moe Wagner had six points, and former Lakers swingman Isaac Bonga didn't play.

Lakers: Marc Gasol converted a four-point play in the first quarter. He finished with seven points in 27 minutes. ... Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points.

THE KING'S MINUTES

The 36-year-old James played over 43 minutes during the Lakers’ fourth overtime game in 17 days, all of them at home against teams with losing records.

James is third in the NBA in total minutes, with over 200 more than anyone else on the Lakers' roster. He insists the workload doesn't bother him, even after learning he'll have to go to the All-Star Game instead of resting up.

“It’s something I’ve done before,” James said. “I can continue to do it, but I would much rather us be whole.”

UP NEXT

Wizards: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Lakers: At the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner, left defends along with forward Davis Bertans during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner gestures after a foul was called during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill