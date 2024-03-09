Wizards snap 16-game losing streak with 112-100 victory over Hornets

Washington led 85-82 after a 17-4 run and was able to close out its first victory since Jan. 29 at San Antonio. The Wizards hadn't won at home since Dec. 29 against Brooklyn.

Washington shot 16 of 20 from the field in the fourth, outscoring Charlotte 44-24.

Charlotte has been without guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) since late January, and Seth Curry and Cody Martin were out Friday with ankle problems of their own. Washington was missing Marvin Bagley III (back) and Landry Shamet (calf).

The Hornets missed their first 17 3-point attempts and they trailed 39-24 after Kuzma's three-point play in the second quarter. Charlotte closed within three at the half.

Washington had its own drought from long distance, missing 13 straight attempts from beyond the arc in the second and third quarters. The Hornets went up 57-56 on a dunk by Bridges.

Kuzma nearly had a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds. Avdija had 14 rebounds, and Washington's Richaun Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds without missing a shot.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Wizards: At Miami on Sunday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

