Nation & World News

Witnesses can bear-ly believe the surprise visitor at Connecticut governor's estate

Witnesses could bear-ly believe the surprise visitor that appeared at the Connecticut governor’s estate
This Oct. 5, 2024 photo shows a black bear climbing the gate of the Governor's Residence, in Hartford, Conn. (Courtesy of Joanna Kornafel via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This Oct. 5, 2024 photo shows a black bear climbing the gate of the Governor's Residence, in Hartford, Conn. (Courtesy of Joanna Kornafel via AP)
12 hours ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Witnesses could bear-ly believe the surprise visitor that appeared at the Connecticut governor’s estate.

A black bear scaled the fence Saturday as human passers-by did a double-take.

“It was definitely like: ‘Is this real?’” Joanna M. Kornafel recalled Friday.

She and her family were traveling in their car near the governor's residence in Hartford when traffic slowed, and the reason soon became clear: The bear was crossing the street.

Then, as Kornafel's husband drove and she grabbed her phone to take photos, the animal strode up the driveway to the 19th-century estate and scrambled up the tall metal gate. She photographed the bear standing on its hind legs on the gate, with its front paws on an adjacent pillar and its snout nosing about a globe-shaped light.

The family was struck by how quickly and nimbly the bear climbed up.

“We were all in awe of the bear. And excited,” said Kornafel, explaining that her 4-year-old son had been talking about it all week.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office said no one was home at the time, and the bear evidently just wandered off.

Bears have been spotted throughout Connecticut in recent years. Nearly all of the state's 169 cities and towns reported sightings last year.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alaska’s Fat Bear Contest winner finishes ahead of the bear that killed her cub
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Inside the North Carolina mountain town that Hurricane Helene nearly wiped off the map
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Milton spawned high number of destructive, deadly tornadoes
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Goodell sees 16 international games per year if NFL adds 18th regular season game32m ago
Middle East latest: Israeli military renews orders for Palestinians to leave northern...43m ago
Kim Jones steps down as artistic director at Fendi to concentrate on his role at Dior...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Why did Atlanta water crisis drag on? These failing parts went undetected
Conyers smoke plume has faded, but clouds of ‘fear and anxiety’ remain
TORPY: Yes, you can go home. But it might not be the same