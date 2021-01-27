Without Adelson, Las Vegas Sands posts $299 million loss

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share, short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

This is the first quarter Las Vegas Sands is reporting after the death of its CEO and chairman, Sheldon Adelson, earlier this month. The company announced that Robert G. Goldstein, a long-time company executive, would take over as the company's CEO and chairman. Goldstein has been with Sands since 1995.