With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

In Lake Charles, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) inland from where Delta came ashore, water leaked through the ceiling of Ernest Jack's bedroom as he tried to sleep Friday night. Jack said the tarp cover the roof damage caused by Laura hadn’t blown off. His windows were covered to protect against flying debris.

“It’s raining real hard; it’s flooding; the wind is strong,” Jack said Friday night. “I’m OK. I’m not worried about nothing, just praying that everything goes well.”

In the town of Lake Arthur, Delta's winds peeled shingles off the roof of L’Banca Albergo Hotel, an eight-room boutique hotel in what used to be a bank.

“I probably don’t have a shingle left on the top of this hotel,” owner Roberta Palermo said as the winds gusted outside.

Palermo said the electricity was out and she could see pieces of metal coming off the roof of a 100-year-old building across the street. Unsecured trash cans were flying around the streets.

“There is a lot of power lines down all over the place, there’s ... really deep water in certain spots,” said hotel guest Johnny Weaver. He had been out in the weather with his friends earlier and the friend’s car was stranded in the water.

Delta's reach stretched as far west as Galveston, Texas, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where the storm struck Louisiana. Two homes under construction were toppled by winds, as were some trees and signs in the area. Beach dunes flattened by earlier storms allowed storm surge to reach beneath some of Galveston's raised beach houses.

Delta also downed trees across Mississippi, including one that landed on top of a Jackson-based WLBT-TV vehicle with a news crew inside. No one was injured.

Power outages in Louisiana and neighboring Texas neared 600,000 homes and businesses early Saturday, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us. Almost 40,000 outages were reported in Mississippi.

Tropical storm force winds extended 160 miles (260 kilometers) outward from the storm’s center, forecasters said Saturday. A 68 mph (110 kph) gust was reported at LSU's Tiger Stadium overnight, and a 55 mph (68 kph) gust was reported Adams County airport in Natchez, Mississippi.

Delta, the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season, made the record books when it struck the Gulf Coast. It was the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. And it became the 10th named storm to hit the mainland U.S. this year, breaking a century-old record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The storm was projected to move then into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

Delta was the fourth named storm to strike Louisiana in 2020. Tropical Storm Marco fizzled as it hit the southeast Louisiana tip just three days before Laura struck. And Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June.

Some who rode out Laura chose to hunker down again with Delta. In Lafayette, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Lake Charles, Jeanne-Marie Gove could hear debris hitting the front door of her apartment Friday night and her patio gate banging open and shut.

“The wind is much worse than what Hurricane Laura brought,” Gove said in a message on Twitter.

The roof from a trailer at the mobile home park behind her apartment was torn off and being tossed down the sidewalk.

“The wind gusts are making the glass from our windows bow inward,” Gove added. “It’s pretty scary.”

