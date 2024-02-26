Manhattan DA asks judge for a gag order in Trump's hush-money case ahead of next month's trial

The requested gag order would not ban Trump from commenting about the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin March 25. Barring a last-minute delay, it will be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial.

The judge, Juan Manuel Merchan, didn't immediately rule on the prosecution's gag order request. Trump lawyer Susan Necheles said the defense will respond in court papers later this week.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's presidential campaign, called the request “election interference pure and simple" and called the case a “sham orchestrated by partisan Democrats desperately attempting to prevent” Trump from returning to the White House.

“Today, the 2-tiered system of justice implemented against President Trump is on full display, with the request by another Deranged Democrat prosecutor seeking a restrictive gag order, which if granted, would impose an unconstitutional infringement on President Trump’s First Amendment rights, including his ability to defend himself, and the rights of all Americans to hear from President Trump," Cheung said in a statement.

Trump is already subject to a gag order in his separate federal case in Washington charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

That order was initially imposed in October by the judge overseeing the case and largely upheld by a federal appeals panel two months later, though the court did narrow the initial speech restrictions by giving Trump license to criticize the special counsel who brought the case.

Trump was also under a limited gag order in his New York civil fraud trial and was fined $15,000 for twice violating it. Judge Arthur Engoron imposed that gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump made a disparaging social media post about the judge's chief law clerk.