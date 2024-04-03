Nation & World News

With tears, a crowd of South Koreans bids farewell to beloved panda before her departure to China

A crowd of people, some weeping, has gathered at an amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to a giant panda before her departure to China
A vehicle carrying Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, arrives for a farewell ceremony before Fu Bao is transferred to the airport for China at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at the rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday.
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to a beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday.

Fu Bao has been a major attraction at the Everland theme park near Seoul since she was born there in 2020 to pandas Ai Bao and Le Bao, who came from China in 2016 on a 15-year lease program.

China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and their cubs. Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and in captivity.

On Wednesday, many panda fans in South Korea braved rain to attend a farewell ceremony at the Everland park for Fu Bao, who was to be flown to China later in the day.

As a truck carrying Fu Bao slowly moved to a plaza in the rain, many visitors wearing raincoats or holding umbrellas waved flags, shouted their parting messages and took photos with their mobile phones. Some loudly cried or wiped away tears.

The truck was decorated with a huge picture of Fu Bao and the message “It was a miracle that we met you. Thank you, Fu Bao.”

But she wasn’t shown to the public on Wednesday. The park last showed her to the public on March 3.

“You are our baby panda forever even if 10 years pass or 100 years pass,” zookeeper Kang Cheol-won said in a speech during the ceremony. “Dear all, Fu Bao is now leaving. Please, remember Fu Bao for a long, long time … and please don’t cry much!”

Fu Bao's mother, Ai Bao, gave birth last year to female twin cubs, the first panda twins born in South Korea.

FILE - Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland amusement park on March 3, 2024, in Yongin, South Korea. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP, File)

A vehicle carrying Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, moves past at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A vehicle carrying Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, arrives for a farewell ceremony before being transferred to the airport for China at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A vehicle, rear left, carrying Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, arrives for its farewell ceremony at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Visitors hold pictures of Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, before Fu Bao is transferred to the airport for China at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A vehicle carrying Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, moves past at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at the rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Visitors wipe tears after a vehicle carrying Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, moves to the airport at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at the rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Visitors gather to see a vehicle carrying Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, before she was transferred to the airport for China at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

