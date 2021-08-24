With sales still surging, Best Buy raises prospects for 2021

“Over the longer term, we are fundamentally in a stronger position than we expected just two years ago, “ said Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy in a statement. “There has been a dramatic and structural increase in the need for technology. “

Still, online spending came back to earth as more people go to stores. Online revenue for its domestic business fell 28.1% in the latest quarter compared to a year ago. Online sales accounted for 31.7% compared with 53.1% last year as a percentage of total revenue,

Best Buy earned $734 million, or $2.90 per share, for the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted for one-time gains or losses, per-share earnings were $2.98, easily eclipsing per-share projections of $1.91 from Wall Street, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue surged 20% to $11.85 billion, also better than industry analysts had expected.

Sales at established stores jumped 20%.

For the current quarter ending in November, Best Buy said it expects revenue in the range of $11.4 billion to $11.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had been expecting revenue of $10.49 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $51 billion to $52 billion. Analysts expected $49.39 billion for the year, according to FactSet.

Best Buy also said it now expects comparable sales for the year to rise 9% to 11% compared with the previous outlook of 3% to 6%.

Shares of Best Buy Co. jumped about 5% before the opening bell Tuesday.

