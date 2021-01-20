X

With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Greg Nash

Credit: Greg Nash

National & World News | Updated 54 minutes ago
By JOCELYN NOVECK, Associated Press
A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem Wednesday in a very Gaga way with flamboyance, fashion and passion

A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in a very Gaga way — with flamboyance, fashion and passion.

The Grammy winner wore a large dove pin and an impressively billowing red sculpted skirt as she sang into a golden microphone, delivering an emotional and powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She was followed at Wednesday's ceremony by Jennifer Lopez, dressed all in white, with a moving medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful,” throwing in a line in Spanish.

And country star Garth Brooks, doffing his black cowboy hat, sang a gospel-tinged, soulful a capella rendition of “Amazing Grace,” his eyes closed for much of the song. He asked the audience to sing a verse with him: “Not just the people here, but the people at home, to work as one united.” Leaving the podium, he donned his cowboy hat again, shook hands and hugged former President Barack Obama.

The three superstars were among a slew of glittery celebrities descending on Washington — virtually or in person — to welcome the new administration of Biden and Kamala Harris, a duo popular in Hollywood, where former President Donald Trump was decidedly not.

But Brooks was careful to call his decision to perform on Wednesday non-political, and in the spirit of unity. Brooks performed during the inaugural celebration of Obama in 2009, but turned down a chance to play for Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Other top-tier performers will be part of "Celebrating America," a 90-minute, multi-network evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks that takes the place of the usual official inaugural balls. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will contribute a classical recitation, joining musicians like Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi. Hosts Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will be joined by basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, chef Jose Andres, labor leader Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history.

The inaugural committee has made sure to blend this high-powered list with ordinary Americans and inspiring stories. Segments will include tributes to a UPS driver, a kindergarten teacher and Sandra Lindsay, the first in New York to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial. The proceedings will be carried by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS as well as the committee’s social media channels and streaming partners.

There's also a virtual “Parade Across America” on inauguration afternoon, hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn with appearances by Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire and the New Radicals — reuniting after more than two decades — among many others.

The history of celebrities performing at inaugurations dates back to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s third inauguration in 1941, when a gala celebration the evening before saw performances from Irving Berlin, Mickey Rooney and Charlie Chaplin, says Lina Mann of the White House Historical Association. “Chaplin performed his monologue from ‘The Great Dictator,’” Mann notes.

The celebrity component only increased over time, and one of the starriest inaugurations was that of John F. Kennedy in 1961. That celebration, hosted by Frank Sinatra, drew Harry Belafonte, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Gene Kelly, Ethel Merman, Laurence Olivier, Sidney Poitier and other celebrities.

Fast forward to the first Obama inauguration in 2009, where Aretha Franklin sang “My Country, 'Tis of Thee” at the swearing-in, and the new president and his wife, Michelle, were serenaded by Beyoncé singing “At Last” at an inaugural ball.

___

For complete coverage of the inauguration, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/biden-inauguration

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Country singer Garth Brooks sings "Amazing Grace" during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Country singer Garth Brooks sings "Amazing Grace" during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Saul Loeb

Credit: Saul Loeb

Lady Gaga sings the U.S. National Anthem at the beginning of the swearing in ceremony for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Lady Gaga sings the U.S. National Anthem at the beginning of the swearing in ceremony for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Saul Loeb

Credit: Saul Loeb

Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Win McNamee

Credit: Win McNamee

President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Garth Brooks arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Garth Brooks arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Win McNamee

Credit: Win McNamee

Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)157
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)157

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Jennifer Lopez arrives to perform during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jennifer Lopez arrives to perform during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Garth Brooks arrives to sing 'Amazing Grace' as President Joe Biden listens during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Garth Brooks arrives to sing 'Amazing Grace' as President Joe Biden listens during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Lady Gaga, flanked by Marine escort Capt. Evan Campbell, arrives to sing the National Anthem for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/Pool Photo via AP)
Lady Gaga, flanked by Marine escort Capt. Evan Campbell, arrives to sing the National Anthem for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Win McNamee

Credit: Win McNamee

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Jennifer Lopez performs as President-elect Joe Biden watches during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jennifer Lopez performs as President-elect Joe Biden watches during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Country music singer Garth Brooks sings during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Country music singer Garth Brooks sings during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Saul Loeb

Credit: Saul Loeb

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harrise watch as Lady Gaga walks away during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harrise watch as Lady Gaga walks away during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Country singer Garth Brooks shakes hands with President Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Country singer Garth Brooks shakes hands with President Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Singers Jennifer Lopez, right, and Lady Gaga greet after performing at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Singers Jennifer Lopez, right, and Lady Gaga greet after performing at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: JONATHAN ERNST

Credit: JONATHAN ERNST

Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Country singer Garth Brooks reaches out to greet President Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Country singer Garth Brooks reaches out to greet President Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.