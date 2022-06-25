With new owners, Florida Project motel dwellers must leave

Residents said they were given no warning about the motel's pending closure, even though the owners had been supportive of them in the past.

“No warning at all, no severance package,” said Thomas Delgado, who also lived and worked at the motel. “Just, ‘Here’s your final paycheck and your vacation pay. Bye.’”

Sarfati said he too was surprised by the speed at which the new owners were moving. He said he had expected months to prepare for the transition and didn't realize the new owners wanted residents out until trash containers showed up at the motel on Monday.

“When the dumpsters showed up, we knew there was something wrong,” Sarfati said.

A listing by Corcoran Premier Realty showed the property was under contract for $5.5 million, but a deed hadn't yet cleared Osceola County property records.