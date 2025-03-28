Nation & World News
Nation & World News

With Lionel Messi watching, Novak Djokovic advances to Miami Open final

Novak Djokovic had some company for another Miami Open victory
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, salutes the crowd after winning his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, salutes the crowd after winning his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By MARC BERMAN – Associated Press
56 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Novak Djokovic had some company for another Miami Open victory.

With Lionel Messi watching from a suite, Djokovic cruised into the Miami Open final by routing 14th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic is trying for his seventh Miami Open title in his first appearance in the event since 2019. The 37-year-old Djokovic, who won six times at the tournament’s previous venue at Key Biscayne, also is going for his 100th professional title.

He has been out of form this year, starting with an injury retirement at the Australian Open in January. Earlier this month, he lost his first match at Indian Wells to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Next up for Djokovic is the winner of Friday night’s Taylor Fritz-Jakub Mensik semifinal.

In his on-court interview, Djokovic acknowledged the presence of Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. He also said: “It is very special having not played here in six years in the best city in the world."

Djokovic was a late withdrawal last year after losing his second match at Indian Wells and deciding he needed time off to be with his family.

The men's semifinal was disrupted during the third game when a fan was removed by security. The chair umpire came down to the court from his elevated chair and called for security as he walked toward the stands.

Dimitrov had jawed with the fan and came over to the sideline to point out the heckler to the umpire.

Dimitrov eliminated Francisco Cerendulo in the quarters. He stayed on the court for 25 minutes after the victory because of dizziness and was helped to the back by tournament medical personnel.

Djokovic was broken by Dimitrov in the first game, but he quickly settled down and closed out the first set in 32 minutes.

With Djokovic ahead 3-0 in the second set, the men’s leader with 24 Grand Slam titles had posted just four unforced errors. He improved to 13-1 against Dimitrov for his career.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, plays a shot in his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, plays a shot in his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, mimes playing a violin with his racket as he celebrates winning his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, plays a shot in his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Sebastian Korda during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic beats Sebastian Korda, advances to semifinals in push for 7th Miami Open title

Scottie Scheffler ties his own course record with 62 for the lead in the Houston Open

1h ago

Iga Swiatek is given extra security protection at the Miami Open after being verbally harassed

The Latest

A public water fountain is seen Friday, March 28, 2025, in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Utah bans fluoride in public drinking water, a first in the US

10m ago

Trump says first call with newly minted Canadian prime minister was 'extremely productive'

12m ago

Drought, wind, and debris from recent hurricanes are stoking fires across the US

16m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.