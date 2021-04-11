With key deals, Uganda's nascent oil sector nears maturity

Watchdog groups and others have warned against the personalization of Uganda's oil resources and heavy borrowing by national budget authorities anticipating oil revenue. It remains unclear when Uganda will export its first drop of crude, since developing storage sites, processing facilities and other key infrastructure will take time.

Total’s investment partner in Uganda is the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, or CNOOC, which has a smaller stake in the pipeline project.

The shareholder agreements cover the construction of the $3.5 billion pipeline designed to connect oil fields near Lake Albert to the Tanzanian port of Tanga. Plans for the pipeline have been attacked as “irresponsible” by activists who say it is not compatible with the goals of the Paris climate accord.

Critics also say the rights of local residents are at risk and that the pipeline, which would cross rivers and farmland, will damage fragile ecosystems. The project could cost more than 12,000 families their land rights, the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights recently charged.

Facing calls to abandon its projects in Uganda, Total last month said it would limit oil extraction from a national park to less than 1% of the protected area. The company also said it would fund a 50% increase in the number of game rangers in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda's largest protected area.

Total acknowledged “significant social and environmental stakes” posed by oil wells and the pipeline, and pledged to proceed responsibly.

But criticism of the pipeline project is likely to persist.

“Despite our persistent calls for urgent action from the Ugandan government, Total, and CNOOC, the oil project is accelerating while most of our concerns and recommendations remain unaddressed," Antoine Madelin, advocacy director of the International Federation for Human Rights, told The Associated Press.

“The move to go ahead with the final investment decision is worrying, in light of the major environmental and human rights risks that remain,” Madelin said. "The top priority should be to deal with the concerns of communities suffering from the project, not start drilling at all cost.”