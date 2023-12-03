With Jones struggling, Patriots go with 3 QBs vs. Chargers. Cunningham promoted from practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bailey Zappe started his first game of the season for New England on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, taking over for the benched Mac Jones.

Rookie Malik Cunningham was promoted from the practice squad and active for the game — the first time the Patriots have dressed three quarterbacks.

Jones has been pulled from four games this season — including the past two, when Zappe relieved him. In mop-up duty this season, Zappe has completed 48.7% of his passes for 158 yards, with two interceptions and zero touchdowns.