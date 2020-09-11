With election interest keen, Fox's Carlson strong in ratings

The controversial Fox News Channel personality had all five of his weeknight programs land in the Nielsen company's 20 most popular programs last week. Four of them were in the Top 10.

Fox's Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, as well as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, all had programs in the Top 20 last week, a reflection of interest in the presidential campaign as well as the relative paucity of entertainment options on broadcast television.