With COVID-19 variant positives, Michigan pauses athletics

Michigan said it has worked diligently within state and Big Ten guidelines, but the state's HHS department was calling for a more aggressive strategy for the new variant.

“Given continued transmission of the variant within UM athletic programs, MDHHS is recommending a very aggressive strategy that exceeds current program efforts,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of MDHHS said in a memo to university officials Saturday.

“The core of this strategy places ALL UM varsity athletic programs in quarantine until further notice and up to 14 days from today's date,” the memo added.

Michigan's men's basketball team leads the Big Ten and had four games scheduled in the next two weeks, including a big rivalry game against Michigan State on Feb. 6.

The women's team currently has its highest AP ranking ever. Ohio State handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season Thursday despite 50 points by Michigan's Naz Hillmon. The Wolverines were supposed to play six games between Sunday and Feb. 7, including two against Michigan State.