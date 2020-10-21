With cakes, solitary Sabbaths sweetened for older Israelis

“Sweets for the Soul” was started last year, before the pandemic, by a Tel Aviv amateur baker to raise the spirits of those confined to their homes out of health concerns.

“I always say that 90% of the world’s problems can be solved with a slice of a good cheesecake,” said Itamar Glazer, 28, founder of the weekly initiative.

“I want to create like a worldwide network to relieve loneliness with social interaction and cakes,” he said.

At first, the pandemic's arrival in March forced the team to halt cake deliveries out of concern for the safety of older, higher-risk Israelis.

“But what happened is that two weeks after we closed down the project, the elderly started calling us: ‘Why did you stop the visits?'” he said. Today, the group delivers over 1,000 cakes a week.

Sharon Yaron, 42, has been visiting homes as part of the program. For some people she has visited, economic hardships caused by the pandemic are starting to show.

Some, who were in a better economic situation at the start of the outbreak, are now “calling us, asking ‘when will the cake arrive? Is it possible to get more things than just the cake, can you add basic ingredients?'" Yaron said. "This breaks your heart a little.”

The small act of baking cake, she said, and spending some time with those home alone “gives them a sense of importance, to lessen the loneliness.”

___

While nonstop news about the effects of the coronavirus have become commonplace, so, too, have tales of kindness. “One Good Thing” is a series of AP stories focusing on glimmers of joy and benevolence in a dark time. Read the series here: https://apnews.com/OneGoodThing

Israeli Itamar Glazer, right, sits with 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Sara Weinsten during a visit in Yavne, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. For thousands of older Israelis like Weinsten, being housebound alone during Israel's second nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is difficult and depressing. But each week ahead of the Jewish Sabbath, which starts on Friday at sundown, a home-baked cake is delivered by one of thousands of volunteers bringing pastries to home-bound older Israelis. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Sonia Rozenblatt, 85, tastes a cake made for her by Israeli volunteer Din Belz in the central Israeli city of Ra'anana, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. For thousands of older Israelis like Rozenblatt, being housebound alone during Israel's second nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is difficult and depressing. But each week ahead of the Jewish Sabbath, which starts on Friday at sundown, a home-baked cake is delivered by one of thousands of volunteers bringing pastries to home-bound older Israelis. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Sonia Rozenblatt, 85, tastes a cake made for her by Israeli volunteer Din Belz in the central Israeli city of Ra'anana, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. For thousands of older Israelis like Rozenblatt, being housebound alone during Israel's second nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is difficult and depressing. But each week ahead of the Jewish Sabbath, which starts on Friday at sundown, a home-baked cake is delivered by one of thousands of volunteers bringing pastries to home-bound older Israelis. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner