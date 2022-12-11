With box office bare, 'Black Panther' makes it 5 in a row

That's left the industry looking, once again, to James Cameron to fire up the box office. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the long-awaited sequel to the $2.9-billion-grossing 2009 original, launches in theaters Thursday with expectations of at least a $150 million debut domestically.

"Violent Night," the R-rated comic action film starring David Harbour as Santa Claus, held well in its second weekend. It stayed in second place, dropping a modest 29%, with $8.7 million.

While many awards hopefuls have struggled to catch on in theaters, Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, got off to a strong start. The A24 release grossed $360,000 at six theaters for the year's best per-screen average. Fraser has been widely celebrated for his performance as a 600-lb. reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink).

In its second weekend, Focus Features' "Spoiler Alert," a romantic comedy starring Jim Parsons and directed by Michael Showalter, expanded into 1,100 theaters but came away with just $700,000 in ticket sales. Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light," for Searchlight Pictures, debuted in 110 locations but also failed to make a dent. The film, set in a 1980s coastal England movie theater and starring Olivia Colman, took in $152,000.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1."Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," $11.1 million.

2. “Violent Night,” $8.7 million.

3. “Strange World,” $3.6 million.

4. “The Menu,” $2.7 million.

5. “Devotion,” $2 million.

6. “Black Adam,” $1.3 million.

7. “The Fabelmans,” $1.2 million.

8. “The Hours” (Metropolitan Opera), $791,000.

9. “I Heard the Bells," $751,000.

10. “Spoiler Alert,” $700,000.

___

Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer