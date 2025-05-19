Nation & World News
Nation & World News

With a whirlwind stop from Denzel, Spike unveils 'Highest 2 Lowest' in Cannes

Denzel Washington sandwiched a whirlwind trip to the Cannes Film Festival in between Broadway performances for the premiere of Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” on Monday
Director Spike Lee, left, and Denzel Washington pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Spike Lee, left, and Denzel Washington pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

CANNES, France (AP) — Denzel Washington sandwiched a whirlwind trip to the Cannes Film Festival in between Broadway performances for the premiere of Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" on Monday.

Cannes flipped around some of its scheduling to accommodate Washington's speedy France trip, which came on his lone off-day while performing “Othello” in New York. “Highest 2 Lowest” was to premiere Monday night in Cannes. And while the festival's photo calls usually happen the following day, Cannes hosted one for “Highest 2 Lowest” earlier Monday.

Washington, playfully posing with Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, showed no signs of jet leg after arriving on Monday. Washington is expected to fly back to New York immediately after the screening.

That Washington would be able to make the trip had been a sticking point for Cannes. When the festival first announced its lineup last month, "Highest 2 Lowest" wasn't announced. Within hours, however, Lee, himself, announced the film was heading to Cannes. Representatives for the festival said they had been waiting for confirmation that Washington would attend to walk the red carpet.

“Highest 2 Lowest,” a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film “High and Low,” will be released in theaters by A24 on Aug. 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

Director Spike Lee poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Director Spike Lee poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

A$AP Rocky, left, and director Spike Lee pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Denzel Washington, from left, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, director Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Director Spike Lee, from left, A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

A$AP Rocky, left, and director Spike Lee pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Palais des festivals ahead of the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 11, 2025. The Cannes film festival runs from May 13 until May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

Cannes set to open with a 3 film salute to Ukraine and De Niro getting an honorary Palme d'Or

What's happened at the Cannes Film Festival so far — and what's still to come

Cannes, the global Colosseum of film, readies for 78th edition with new challenges on the horizon

The Latest

FILE - Elmo of the film "Being Elmo" poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utahm Jan. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, File)

Credit: AP

Sesame Street moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

4m ago

US stocks, bonds and the dollar slip after the latest downgrade to the US government's credit rating

6m ago

Caught on camera, capuchin monkeys kidnap howler monkey babies

9m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.