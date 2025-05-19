With a whirlwind stop from Denzel, Spike unveils 'Highest 2 Lowest' in Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — Denzel Washington sandwiched a whirlwind trip to the Cannes Film Festival in between Broadway performances for the premiere of Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" on Monday.

Cannes flipped around some of its scheduling to accommodate Washington's speedy France trip, which came on his lone off-day while performing “Othello” in New York. “Highest 2 Lowest” was to premiere Monday night in Cannes. And while the festival's photo calls usually happen the following day, Cannes hosted one for “Highest 2 Lowest” earlier Monday.

Washington, playfully posing with Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, showed no signs of jet leg after arriving on Monday. Washington is expected to fly back to New York immediately after the screening.