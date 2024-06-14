Nation & World News

With a big kick, Bubi the elephant oracle predicts Germany to win Euro 2024 opener

There’s a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers and this one is going for a win for Germany to open the European Championship
Elephant Bubi kicks the ball towards the goal in Starkenberg, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. As an 'elephant oracle' the elephant predicts the outcome of the opening game of the European Championship, according to her, Germany will win. The animal from the Starkenberg elephant reserve shoots the ball into the German goal. (David Breidert/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elephant Bubi kicks the ball towards the goal in Starkenberg, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. As an 'elephant oracle' the elephant predicts the outcome of the opening game of the European Championship, according to her, Germany will win. The animal from the Starkenberg elephant reserve shoots the ball into the German goal. (David Breidert/dpa via AP)
17 hours ago

STARKENBERG, Germany (AP) — Move over, Paul the octopus. There's a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers.

And this one is going for a win for Germany to open the European Championship.

Bubi, an African elephant who lives in a reserve in Thuringia in central Germany, was tasked Thursday with predicting the victor of the Euro 2024 match between the host nation and Scotland in Munich on Friday.

Bubi had to kick a ball toward the flags of Germany and Scotland that were on either side of a makeshift goal. The ball rolled toward Germany’s.

Bubi, who is originally from Italy, then waved the flag of her adopted home and enjoyed a bucket of barley.

Her keepers discovered her enthusiasm for soccer by chance when a ball rolled into her enclosure. Bubi immediately kicked it back.

Paul the octopus, also known as the “Oracle of Oberhausen,” gained notoriety by successfully predicting the outcome of matches at the 2010 World Cup.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

Family of Atlanta man detained by Taliban pushes feds to negotiate his release1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

RHONE: For former Forest Cove tenants, housing ‘choice’ is relative
1h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Timbaland and Steely...
19m ago

ANALYSIS
Kemp’s South Korea trip packs a political punch

ANALYSIS
Kemp’s South Korea trip packs a political punch

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Temps will tease 100 degrees this weekend amid heat wave
The Latest

Credit: AP

Niger's highest court lifts immunity of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum
7m ago
Florida prepares for next round of heavy rainfall after storms swamp southern part of the...
13m ago
R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Timbaland and Steely...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’
Abortion pill access is unchanged after Supreme Court decision. Key details to know
Brent Key on Georgia football: ‘There’s nothing I hate more in the world’