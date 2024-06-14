With a big kick, Bubi the elephant oracle predicts Germany to win Euro 2024 opener

STARKENBERG, Germany (AP) — Move over, Paul the octopus. There's a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers.

And this one is going for a win for Germany to open the European Championship.

Bubi, an African elephant who lives in a reserve in Thuringia in central Germany, was tasked Thursday with predicting the victor of the Euro 2024 match between the host nation and Scotland in Munich on Friday.