With a $97M second weekend, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets a new high mark for R-rated films

NEW YORK (AP) — After 10 days in theaters, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.

In its second weekend, the Marvel Studios blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continued to steamroll through movie theaters, collecting $97 million according to studio estimates Sunday. That raised its two-week total to $395.6 million, pushing it past the long-reigning top R-rated feature, “The Passion of the Christ,” which held that mark for 20 years with $370 million domestic.

Worldwide, the Shawn Levy-directed "Deadpool & Wolverine" has quickly amassed $824.1 million in ticket sales, a total that already surpasses the global hauls of the first two "Deadpool" films. The 2016 original grossed $782.6 million worldwide; the 2018 sequel collected $734.5 million.