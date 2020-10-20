Wisconsin voters line up to cast early in-person ballots

Biden said in a statement Tuesday that if voters can cast their ballots early, they should.

“You can be one of the first to move our country forward,” he said.

Wisconsin Democrats kicked off a “What's at Stake” bus tour to encourage early voting, with stops planned Tuesday in Madison and Waukesha before hitting eight other cities through Sunday.

A coalition of local and national Black leaders, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake who was shot by Kenosha police in August, began a 33-mile march early Tuesday morning from Kenosha to Milwaukee. The rally was to mark the first day of early voting along with calls for justice against police violence, organizers said.

Republicans scheduled a virtual “Get Out the Early Vote” rally with their supporters. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil planned to vote in Janesville as part of the GOP effort to encourage voting early.

___

AP's Advance Voting guide brings you the facts about voting early, by mail or absentee from each state: https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/

Madison, Wis. poll worker Wade DallaGrana assists a voter with their ballot while tending to a drive-up balloting station outside City-County Building Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Credit: John Hart Credit: John Hart

Madison, Wis. residents Evelio Mancera and his daughter, Jennifer Mancera, fill out their ballots on the first day of the state's in-person absentee voting window for the Nov. 3 election outside the city's City-County Building Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Credit: John Hart Credit: John Hart