Nation & World News
Wisconsin Supreme Court grapples with whether state's 175-year-old abortion ban is valid

An attorney representing a conservate prosecutor is struggling to convince Wisconsin's liberal-leaning Supreme Court to reactivate the state's 175-year-old abortion ban
FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

AP

AP

By TODD RICHMOND – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative prosecutor's attorney struggled Monday to persuade the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reactivate the state's 175-year-old abortion ban, drawing a tongue-lashing from two of the court's liberal justices during oral arguments.

Sheboygan County's Republican district attorney, Daniel Urmanski, has asked the high court to overturn a Dane County judge's ruling last year that invalidated the ban. A ruling isn't expected for weeks but abortion advocates almost certainly will win the case given that liberal justices control the court. One of them, Janet Protasiewicz, remarked on the campaign trail that she supports abortion rights.

Monday's two-hour session amounted to little more than political theater. Liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet told Urmanski's attorney, Matthew Thome, that the ban was passed in 1849 by white men who held all the power and that he was ignoring everything that has happened since. Jill Karofsky, another liberal justice, pointed out that the ban provides no exceptions for rape or incest and that reactivation could result in doctors withholding medical care. She told Thome that he was essentially asking the court to sign a “death warrant” for women and children in Wisconsin.

“This is the world gone mad,” Karofsky said.

The ban stood until 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide nullified it. Legislators never repealed the ban, however, and conservatives have argued the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe two years ago reactivated it.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging the law in 2022. He argued that a 1985 Wisconsin law that prohibits abortion after a fetus reaches the point where it can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Some babies can survive with medical help after 21 weeks of gestation.

Urmanski contends that the ban was never repealed and that it can co-exist with the 1985 law because that law didn't legalize abortion at any point. Other modern-day abortion restrictions also don't legalize the practice, he argues.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled last year that the ban outlaws feticide — which she defined as the killing of a fetus without the mother's consent — but not consensual abortions. The ruling emboldened Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions in Wisconsin after halting procedures after Roe was overturned.

Urmanski asked the state Supreme Court in February to overturn Schlipper’s ruling without waiting for a lower appellate decision.

Thome told the justices on Monday that he wasn't arguing about the implications of reactivating the ban. He maintained that the legal theory that new laws implicitly repeal old ones is shaky. He also contended that the ban and the newer abortion restrictions can overlap just like laws establishing different penalties for the same crime. A ruling that the 1985 law effectively repealed the ban would be “anti-democratic,” Thome added.

“It's a statute this Legislature has not repealed and you're saying, no, you actually repealed it,” he said.

Dallet shot back that disregarding laws passed over the last 40 years to go back to 1849 would be undemocratic.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin filed a separate lawsuit in February asking the state Supreme Court to rule directly on whether a constitutional right to abortion exists in the state. The justices have agreed to take the case but haven't scheduled oral arguments yet.

FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather for a "pink out" protest organized by Planned Parenthood in the rotunda of the Wisconsin Capitol, June 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen, File)

AP

AP

