Wisconsin Republicans set to pass bill banning abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Assembly were poised Thursday to pass a bill that would call for a binding statewide referendum to ban abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Current Wisconsin law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The bill's supporters say closing the window after 14 weeks could save more fetuses from death. The proposal would set up a statewide referendum during April's election asking voters whether the 14-week prohibition should take effect. If approved, the bill would take effect the day after the results are certified.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on the bill during a floor session set to begin Thursday morning. Approval would send the proposal to the Senate. It's unclear whether it has enough support to pass that chamber; Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said earlier this month that it would be hard for his caucus to come together around an abortion bill that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will just veto. Evers has all but pledged to veto the measure if it reaches his desk, saying repeatedly that he won't sign any bill that restricts reproductive health care.