Nation & World News

Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke is knocked out of game with Alabama on the opening series

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was carted into the locker room after being injured on the opening drive against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday
Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke (10) is helped off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke (10) is helped off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was carted into the locker room after getting injured on the opening drive against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.

Van Dyke was clutching his right knee after being hurt on a third-down scramble. He was taken into the injury tent on the sideline and then went into the cart. The Miami transfer had his head in his hands as the cart headed toward the locker room.

At halftime, Wisconsin announced that Van Dyke was out for the remainder of the game. Van Dyke was on Wisconsin's sideline walking with crutches early in the second half.

Braedyn Locke, who started three games in place of an injured Tanner Mordecai last season, took over for Van Dyke.

Van Dyke had transferred to Wisconsin after an up-and-down career at Miami. Van Dyke had been named the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year in 2021, but he threw 12 interceptions last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

He won a preseason competition with Locke for Wisconsin's starting job. Van Dyke completed 60.3% of his passes for 406 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions his first two games while leading the Badgers to a 28-14 victory over Western Michigan and a 27-13 triumph over South Dakota.

Van Dyke had completed his first five passes for 16 yards against Alabama before getting injured.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Alabama's Keanu Koht (19) stops Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Van Dyke was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke (10) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 17 Kansas State defense comes up big to help Wildcats escape Tulane with a 34-27 win
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12
Placeholder Image

Credit: David McGregor

Week 5 high school football roundups
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caleb Williams has a rough debut but gets bailed out by Bears' defense in 24-17 win over...
The Latest
Nigerian army rescues 13 hostages from extremist group11m ago
Ugandan Olympic athlete who died after her partner set her on fire gets a military...21m ago
4 people found dead in eastern Romania as rainstorms leave hundreds stranded21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate