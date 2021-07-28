Wisconsin officer charged in 2016 slaying of Black man

The judge said he decided that the single charge against Mensah was warranted based on testimony about the circumstances of the shooting. Mensah should have been aware that pulling his weapon on Anderson created an unreasonable risk of death, Yamahiro said.

Mensah could have taken steps to de-escalate the situation, including waiting for backup that was on the way, the judge said.

Anderson's behavior was consistent with someone who was intoxicated, had been asleep and was trying but having difficulty complying with Mensah's orders, Yamahiro said.

The evidence did not back up Mensah's claims that Anderson was pretending to be asleep or that Anderson lunged for his weapon, the judge said.

He ordered a special prosecutor to be appointed to handle the case.

Mensah joined the Wauwatosa Police Department in 2015. That year he fatally shot Antonio Gonzales, who identified as Latino and American Indian. Prosecutors said Gonzales refused to drop a sword.

The Anderson shooting came the next year. Then, in 2020, Mensah fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole as Cole fled from police during a disturbance in a mall. Mensah said he shot Cole, who was Black, after he pointed a gun at him. That set off months of protests. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's decision not to charge him in that shooting led to more protests in Wauwatosa in October.

Mensah remained under pressure ever after being cleared in Cole's death and resigned in November. He collected a $130,000 severance payment and now works as a Waukesha County deputy.

The Anderson family’s attorney, Kimberley Motley, also represents the Gonzales and Cole families. She said she is considering invoking the John Doe process for them.