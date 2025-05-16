Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man dodge immigration agents seeks donations for attorneys

A Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man illegally evade immigration agents is seeking donations to fund her defense
FILE - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, file)
By TODD RICHMOND – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge charged with helping a man illegally evade immigration agents is seeking donations to fund her court defense.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan announced Friday that she's set up a fund to cover the costs of her defense. Her attorneys said in a statement that the case against her is an "unprecedented attack on the independent judiciary by the federal government."

Dugan has hired a group of high-powered lawyers led by former U.S. Attorney Steve Biskupic. She's looking to tap into anger on the left over the case to help pay them. Dozens of people demonstrated outside Dugan's arraignment Thursday at the federal courthouse in Milwaukee, demanding she be set free and accusing the Trump administration of going too far.

Federal prosecutors allege Eduardo Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom on April 18 for a hearing in a domestic violence case when Dugan learned immigration agents were in the courthouse looking to arrest him. According to court documents, Flores-Ruiz illegally returned to the U.S. after he was deported in 2013.

Angry that agents were in the courthouse and calling the situation “absurd,” Dugan led Flores-Ruiz out a back door in her courtroom, according to an FBI affidavit. Agents eventually captured him following a foot chase outside the building.

FBI agents arrested Dugan at the county courthouse on April 25. A grand jury on Tuesday indicted her on one count of obstruction and one count of concealing a person to prevent arrest. The charges carry a total maximum sentence of six years in federal prison.

Dugan pleaded not guilty during her arraignment. Her attorneys have filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case, arguing that she was controlling movement in her courtroom in her official capacity as a judge and therefore is immune from prosecution.

The state Supreme Court suspended Dugan following her arrest. A reserve judge has taken over her cases.

Her attorneys said in their statement that Dugan plans to resume her work as a judge and they won't accept contributions that could compromise her judicial integrity. They said they would not accept money from Milwaukee County residents; attorneys who practice in the county; lobbyists; judges; parties with pending matters before any Milwaukee County judge; and county employees.

They also said they would take money only from U.S. citizens.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan leaves the federal courthouse aftera hearing Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Credit: AP

Wisconsin judge pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents

Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan is indicted on accusations she helped a man evade immigration agents

Wisconsin judge argues prosecutors can't charge her with helping a man evade immigration agents

The Latest

Shoppers consider a large-screen television with the help of a sales associate in a Costco warehouse Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

US consumer sentiment slides to 3-year lows as trade war raises inflation anxiety

7m ago

Live updates: Trump wraps up Mideast tour as death toll in Gaza rises

9m ago

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands across parts of Great Lakes region

9m ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. Photo courtesy of Cox Communications.

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.