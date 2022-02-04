Wisconsin high court won't take challenge over ballot boxes

“It is a truly sad day when our state’s highest court refuses to uphold the law,” Kleefisch tweeted. “I am committed to ensuring the integrity of our elections and making sure our laws are followed because clearly no one else will. To be continued.”

Justice Patience Roggensack, one of the three dissenting justices, argued that the court should have taken the case “because Wisconsin voters deserve elections conducted in a manner that we have reviewed and approved.”

She accused the majority of sidestepping its “obligation to hear the continuing cry of Wisconsin voters and address absentee ballot issues.”

Wisconsin law is silent on drop boxes, but the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has told local election officials they can be placed at multiple locations. The commission failed to reach a consensus last week on how to handle Republican lawmakers’ demands that they either withdraw that guidance or quickly publish formal rules that the Legislature could then block.

The Supreme Court already agreed to hear a similar ballot box case filed by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. In that case, a Waukesha County judge ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot.

An appeals court’s ruling put the lower court order on hold until after the Feb. 15 primary. The Supreme Court agreed to keep that stay in place and will hold arguments later.

Republicans in the Legislature are also pushing limits on absentee ballots. Evers is expected to veto any significant election law changes, as he did with six bills last year.

Kleefisch and former Marine Kevin Nicholson are the two highest-profile Republicans seeking to challenge Evers in November.

___

Associated Press writer Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee contributed to this report.