Wisconsin couple claims $316 million Powerball prize

Tammy and Cliff Webster, who live in Oneida, near Green Bay, won roughly $316 million of the jackpot from the Jan. 5 drawing. The other winning ticket was sold in California. The total jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball's history.

The Websters, who are members of the Oneida Nation, are taking the cash option of $225 million instead of annual payments, according to the lottery. After state and local taxes, they will take home nearly $154 million.