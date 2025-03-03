Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wisconsin audit of Trump win finds not a single voting machine error

A new audit of the November election won by President Donald Trump in swing-state Wisconsin has found that not a single vote was counted incorrectly, altered or missed by tabulating machines
FILE - Election workers process ballots for the 2024 General Election, Nov. 5, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

By SCOTT BAUER – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An audit of the November election won by President Donald Trump in swing-state Wisconsin found that not a single vote was counted incorrectly, altered or missed by tabulating machines.

The audit also found no evidence that any voting machine or software had been hacked or otherwise tampered with. The Wisconsin Elections Commission released audit's findings last week and is scheduled to discuss them Friday.

Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin by just over 29,000 votes.

In 2020, when Trump lost to Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes, Trump and his supporters alleged there was widespread fraud in Wisconsin. But two partial recounts, a nonpartisan audit, a conservative law firm's review and multiple state and federal lawsuits did not support the claims.

Trump and his allies have not made similar accusations about wrongdoing in the 2024 election that he won.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's top elections official, said in a memo that the audit shows the public how effectively elections are run and also works to "dispel any misinformation or disinformation about the security of electronic voting systems."

The post-election audit is required under state law and has been done after each general election since 2006. Local elections officials in 336 randomly selected municipalities across the state hand-counted 327,230 ballots as part of the 2024 audit. That is nearly 10% of all Wisconsin ballots cast in the 2024 election and the largest post-election audit ever undertaken in the state.

The only errors found during the audit were made by people, not the vote-counting machines. And only five human errors were detected, resulting in an error rate of just 0.0000009%, according to the report.

“My hope is that this reassures persons on all sides of the political aisle that voting tabulators are doing their jobs accurately,” Ann Jacobs, chair of the elections commission, said in a post last week on the social media platform X. “We all lament when our candidate loses, but in WI, it wasn’t because someone hacked the machines. The other guy just got more votes.”

