Wintry weather disrupts travel across the heartland

Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) possible through Saturday morning.

Winter took a fleeting break in the Northeast on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the 60s before they were expected to plunge within hours.

The warm spell sent people streaming outdoors, but it was bad news for ski areas and other winter sports.

“It’s not exactly what you want to see in the middle of the busiest week of the year,” said Ethan Austin, spokesperson for the Sugarloaf ski area in Maine, which was busy because of school vacation week. But he was happy to hear snow was on the way.

The weather whiplash marked the second time in less than a week that there was to be a temperature swing of more than 40 degrees in 24 hours.

Caption The Dallas skyline less visible from the Dallas Love Field airport as a wave of ice/sleet exits to the north in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Lola Gomez Credit: Lola Gomez Caption The Dallas skyline less visible from the Dallas Love Field airport as a wave of ice/sleet exits to the north in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Lola Gomez Credit: Lola Gomez

Caption Francisco Savala crosses 15th Street(Cherry Street) between Peoria Ave. and Utica Ave. in the sleet while working at Andolini's Pizzeria Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons Caption Francisco Savala crosses 15th Street(Cherry Street) between Peoria Ave. and Utica Ave. in the sleet while working at Andolini's Pizzeria Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

Caption A pedestrian walks as the sleet falls on 15th Street (Cherry Street) between Peoria Ave. and Utica Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons Caption A pedestrian walks as the sleet falls on 15th Street (Cherry Street) between Peoria Ave. and Utica Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

Caption A Southwest Airlines plane lands at the runway of Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service reports a wave of ice/sleet exiting to the north this morning. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Lola Gomez Credit: Lola Gomez Caption A Southwest Airlines plane lands at the runway of Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service reports a wave of ice/sleet exiting to the north this morning. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Lola Gomez Credit: Lola Gomez