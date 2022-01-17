Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms

“We’ve had a very strong area of low pressure that’s kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snowfall accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina all the way into the northeast,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the weather service’s headquarters in College Park, Maryland.

New York City got less than an inch of snow, which was washed away by rain overnight. The weather service said spotty showers and snow showers might continue through Monday night.

Forecasters said wind gusts in New York City could top out around 45 mph (72 kph), and around 60 mph (97 kph) on Long Island.

Sleet and rain were the main threats for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Periods of snowfall transitioned to rain overnight. NWS meteorologists in Boston said wind gusts could reach 70 mph (113 kph).

The howling winds spread a fire that destroyed a motel and two other structures in coastal Salisbury, Massachusetts, early Monday.

The storm forced the closure of many COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in the northeast Monday.

The massive winter system brought similar conditions Sunday to the Southeast, where thousands were still without power Monday. Multiple states reported inches of snow, and two people died Sunday in North Carolina when when their car drove off the road and into trees in the median as the storm blew mixed precipitation through.

Severe thunderstorms in Florida spun up a tornado with 118 mph (190 kph) winds, destroying 30 mobile homes and majorly damaging 51 more. Three minor injuries were reported.

Wet roadways in the South were expected to refreeze Monday, creating icy conditions for motorists.

Plow trucks were scattered along roads and highways up the East Coast, working to clear the way for travelers. Some crashes were reported in the early morning hours, including an ambulance involved in a wreck on Interstate 279 in Pittsburgh, KDKA-TV reported. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

______

Associated Press writer Karen Matthews contributed to this report.

Caption A pedestrian uses an umbrella as they cross Liberty Avenue, in downtown Pittsburgh, as snow begins to fall during a winter storm that will impact the region on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Alexandra Wimley

Caption A snowplow truck makes its way down Butler Street as snow falls during a winter storm that will impact the region on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022, in Lawrenceville a neighborhood in Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Alexandra Wimley

Caption Pedestrians cross Roberto Clemente Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh, as snow begins to fall during a winter storm that will impact the region on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Alexandra Wimley

Caption A cat plays in the snow during a huge winter storm in Mississauga, Ontario, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption A sign prohibiting empty trailers and loaded doubles after 3 p.m. on Sunday can be seen along 376 West on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Six to 13 inches (15 to 33 centimeters) of snow was expected in parts of east-central Ohio and western Pennsylvania from Sunday afternoon. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Emily Matthews

Caption Birds stand on a patch of ice in the Allegheny River on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, on the North Shore in Pittsburgh. Six to 13 inches (15 to 33 centimeters) of snow was expected in parts of east-central Ohio and western Pennsylvania from Sunday afternoon. (Emily Matthew/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Emily Matthews

Caption A person sweeps away snow on the sidewalk on 44th Street as snow falls during a winter storm that will impact the region on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022, in Lawrenceville a neighborhood in Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Alexandra Wimley

Caption People walk in the snow on Butler Street during a winter storm that will impact the region on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022, in Lawrenceville a neighborhood in Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Alexandra Wimley

Caption A snowplow truck waits at a stoplight on Liberty Avenue as snow falls during a winter storm that will impact the region on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022, in Lawrenceville a neighborhood in Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Alexandra Wimley