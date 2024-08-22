Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap

McGroarty was Winning's first-round pick, going 14th overall in the 2022 draft. He had 16 goals and 36 assists in 36 games in college with Michigan this past season.

Both Yager and McGroarty played in the world junior hockey championships in Sweden this year.

McGroarty was the United States captain and had five goals and four assists as the Americans took the gold medal. Yager scored two goals with three assists for Canada, which finished fifth in the event.

