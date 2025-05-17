Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Winnipeg Jets say father of center Mark Scheifele died unexpectedly before Game 6 at Dallas

The father of Winnipeg Jets top center Mark Scheifele has died unexpectedly
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele moves to the puck in the first period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele moves to the puck in the first period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
1 hour ago

DALLAS (AP) — The father of Winnipeg Jets top center Mark Scheifele died unexpectedly overnight before Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against Dallas, the team said hours before Saturday night's game.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the organization was doing everything it can to support Scheifele. The rest of the players were told about Brad Scheifele's death before the team's optional morning skate.

“It’s a terrible loss,” said Jets captain Adam Lowry. “It’s tough to put into words how gutted we all feel for Mark and his family.”

There was no immediate word on the cause of Brad Schiefele's death.

Winnipeg, the top seed in the Western Conference, went into Saturday night's against the Stars needing a win to avoid being eliminated from the NHL playoffs and force a deciding Game 7 in Winnipeg on Monday night.

The 32-year-old Mark Schiefele played in 10 of the Jets' first 12 games this postseason. He missed Games 6 and 7 of the first-round series against St. Louis with an undisclosed injury after taking a pair of big hits early in Game 5 of that series. He had four goals and six assists in those 10 games.

Scheifele had 87 points (39 goals and 48 assists) in the 82 regular-season games.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates after his goal against the Dallas Stars with Mark Scheifele (55), Haydn Fleury (24) and Dylan Demelo (2) during the first period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with Kyle Connor (81) during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Jets beat the Stars 4-0 to force Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinal series

U.S. backup Oettinger outplaying starter Hellebuyck in NHL playoffs with Stars up 3-1 over Jets

Miro Heiskanen has assist in playoff return for the Stars after missing 42 games with knee injury

The Latest

Debris covers the ground after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, Calif. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: AP

Police and firefighters respond to a car explosion rocking the California city of Palm Springs

11m ago

Clark's triple-double leads Fever past Sky 93-58 as tempers flare after hard foul in 3rd quarter

12m ago

Severe weather leaves at least 27 dead, including 14 in storm-battered Kentucky

12m ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.