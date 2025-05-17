Winnipeg Jets say father of center Mark Scheifele died unexpectedly before Game 6 at Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — The father of Winnipeg Jets top center Mark Scheifele died unexpectedly overnight before Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against Dallas, the team said hours before Saturday night's game.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the organization was doing everything it can to support Scheifele. The rest of the players were told about Brad Scheifele's death before the team's optional morning skate.

“It’s a terrible loss,” said Jets captain Adam Lowry. “It’s tough to put into words how gutted we all feel for Mark and his family.”