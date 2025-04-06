Winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: “Giant”
New Musical: “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
New Entertainment or Comedy: “Titanique”
Family Show: “Brainiac Live”
Revival: “Oedipus”
Musical Revival: “Fiddler on the Roof”
Actress-Play: Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”
Actor-Play: John Lithgow, “Giant”
Actress-Musical: Imelda Staunton, “Hello, Dolly!”
Actor-Musical: John Dagleish, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
Supporting Actor-Play: Elliot Levey, “Giant”
Supporting Actress-Play: Romola Garai, “The Years”
Supporting Actress-Musical: Maimuna Memon, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Supporting Actor-Musical: Layton Williams, “Titanique”
Director: Eline Arbo, “The Years”
Outstanding Musical Contribution: Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
Theater Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ The Musical”
New Opera Production: “Festen”
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Allan Clayton, “Festen”
New Dance Production: “Assembly Hall”
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Eva Yerbabuena, “Yerbagüena”
Set Design: Tom Scutt, “Fiddler on the Roof”
Lighting Design: Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, “Oliver!”
Sound Design: Nick Lidster, “Fiddler on the Roof”
Costume Design: Gabriella Slade, “Starlight Express”
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Boys on the Verge of Tears,” Soho Theatre
Credit: Invision
Credit: Invision
Credit: Invision
Credit: Invision
Credit: Invision
Credit: Invision
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history
Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.