Nation & World News

Winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

Winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance include “Sunset Boulevard,” which won seven prizes including best musical revival
Nicole Scherzinger poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Nicole Scherzinger poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
7 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Dear England”

New Musical: “Operation Mincemeat”

New Entertainment or Comedy: “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Family Show: “Dinosaur World Live"

Revival: “Vanya”

Musical Revival: “Sunset Boulevard”

Actress-Play: Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Actor-Play: Mark Gatiss, “The Motive and the Cue”

Actress-Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Boulevard”

Actor-Musical: Tom Francis, “Sunset Boulevard”

Supporting Actor-Play: Will Close, “Dear England”

Supporting Actress-Play: Haydn Gwynne, “When Winston Went to War with the Wireless”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Amy Trigg, “The Little Big Things”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat”

Director: Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Boulevard”

Outstanding Musical Contribution: Musical supervisor Alan Williams for “Sunset Boulevard”

Theater Choreography: Arlene Phillips and James Cousins, “Guys and Dolls”

New Opera Production: “Innocence,” Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano

New Dance Production: “La Ruta” by Gabriela Carrizo at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Isabela Coracy for her performance in “Nina: By Whatever Means” at the Barbican

Set Design: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Lighting Design: Jack Knowles, “Sunset Boulevard”

Sound Design: Adam Fisher, “Sunset Boulevard”

Costume Design: Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Sleepova” at the Bush Theatre

Nicole Scherzinger poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Christopher Hampton, left, and Don Black, winners of the best musical revival award for "Sunset Boulevard", pose for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Teen shot at prom after-party in SW Atlanta
1h ago

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say

Credit: AP

The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?
The Latest

Credit: AP

US judge tosses out lawsuits against Libyan commander accused of war crimes
9m ago
Broadway-bound 'Sunset Boulevard' and star Nicole Scherzinger win big at London's Olivier...
11m ago
Joel Embiid sits out as 76ers zip past Nets 107-86. Philly will face Miami in the play-in...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta