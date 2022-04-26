Winner of Slovenia vote hopes to form government by mid-June

Robert Golob, the leader of the Freedom Movement party, met with President Borut Pahor on Tuesday. The meeting was Golob’s first public appearance since he tested positive for the coronavirus in the days before Sunday's vote.

The Freedom Movement convincingly won the election, defeating the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Golob, a former business executive who entered politics several months ago, is set to become Slovenia’s next prime minister.