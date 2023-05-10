Winfrey teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness

Oprah Winfrey's latest book project is one she helped write. Winfrey has teamed with the author, educator and Atlantic columnist Arthur C. Brooks on "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier," to be published Sept. 12 by Portfolio Books.

“I started reading Arthur Brooks’ column ‘How to Build a Life’ during the early days of the pandemic,” Winfrey said in a statement released Wednesday by Portfolio, a Penguin Random House imprint. “I found myself happily anticipating each week’s lesson, which turned out to be a recipe for growing forward. When I discovered he taught happiness at Harvard, I wanted to extend that to the rest of us.”