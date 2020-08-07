Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards

The decision whether to bring state-level criminal charges against the Louisville officers rests with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. He took the Taylor case after a local prosecutor recused himself from reviewing the matter.

Cameron, the first African American elected to the job in Kentucky, has declined to put a timetable on his decision since taking over the case in May.

Cameron told the Courier Journal in a Thursday interview that his office is waiting for information on ballistics tests the FBI has been conducting.

“An integral part of this investigation is: What will those ballistics tests show? And so we are in the process of trying to get that information back from the FBI,” he told the Louisville newspaper.

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director of the New Democracy Coalition, displays a placard showing Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally in Boston. Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor will be fired, Friday, June 19, 2020. Taylor was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne